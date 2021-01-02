Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.67

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.67 and traded as high as $27.20. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 24,159 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.