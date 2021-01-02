Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of DIV opened at $16.85 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

