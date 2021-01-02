GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $29,587.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $29,587.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,617.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $776.55 or 0.02380735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00422571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.08 or 0.01110066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00442481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00179868 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

