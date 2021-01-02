Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 70,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 81,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21.

About Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

