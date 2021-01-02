Gnosis Market Cap Hits $111.31 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $111.31 million and $269,073.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $73.98 or 0.00236693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.89 or 0.01960948 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

