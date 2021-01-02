Goldcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $13,871.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 379.4% higher against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00428244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

