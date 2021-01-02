GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Hits $0.0761 on Major Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $760,941.24 and $5,671.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoldenPyrex Token Profile

GoldenPyrex's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 tokens. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com.

GoldenPyrex Token Trading

GoldenPyrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

