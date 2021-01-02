Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 2,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 19,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter.

