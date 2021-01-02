Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GSHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,321,290.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,998,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,666,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,273,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,034,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,628 shares of company stock valued at $65,667,221. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

