GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPRO. TheStreet raised GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.26.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GoPro by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

