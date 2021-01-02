Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 254,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,518. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

