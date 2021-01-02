GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock worth $89,726,035. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,073.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 679,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 36.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 39.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 99.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

