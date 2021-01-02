Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

GPMT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $551.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 529,502 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 241,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 177,115 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 262,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 135,115 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

