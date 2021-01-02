Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 339,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,494,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,529 shares of company stock worth $622,504. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

