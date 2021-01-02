Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,346 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,496 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 179,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

