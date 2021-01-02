Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 126.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Proofpoint worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,115 shares of company stock worth $8,345,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

