Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.80. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

