Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 464.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.34% of Navient worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 287,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 30.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 433,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 101,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Navient by 99.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 278,533 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 943.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NAVI opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.81. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

