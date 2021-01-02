Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,729 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 216.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 638.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 179.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

