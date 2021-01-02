Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.
GHL traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.14. 91,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,255. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $230.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.98.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.
About Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.
