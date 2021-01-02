Grin Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.39 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, LBank, TradeOgre and Hotbit. Grin has a total market cap of $21.41 million and $9.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000135 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,741,260 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Hotbit, Bisq, Coinall, LBank, TradeOgre and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.