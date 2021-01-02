Guggenheim Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $45.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kohl’s stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Kohl’s by 85.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

