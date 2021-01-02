Guider Achieves Market Cap of $19,746.54 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Guider token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $19,746.54 and approximately $13.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00039605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00292038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.26 or 0.01985238 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

