Gulden Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Gulden has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $17,318.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00405658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 531,593,495 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

