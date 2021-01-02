Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $118.75 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

