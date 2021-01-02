Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $37.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 266.94 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $981,879.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,376 shares of company stock worth $7,514,118. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

