Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Up 0%

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) shares shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.21. 7,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 75.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 500.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 248,215 shares during the period.

