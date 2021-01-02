Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Trading 5.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $7.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Harvest Capital Credit traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.56. 127,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 33,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCAP. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.