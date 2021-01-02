Head-To-Head Analysis: Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) & Its Rivals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMPE) is one of 780 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ampio Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -192.88% -97.89% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,661.65% -191.47% -31.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -$13.63 million -11.36 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.94 billion $220.07 million -3.20

Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ampio Pharmaceuticals. Ampio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7638 20664 38890 1593 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 32.37%. Given Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ampio Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals peers beat Ampio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaborative research agreements to explore new clinical indications for its immunomodulatory drug, Ampion. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

