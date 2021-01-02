Head-To-Head Analysis: Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) vs. Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cicero shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cicero has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cicero and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cicero $1.54 million 1.18 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.82 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Cicero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cicero and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cicero and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cicero -125.71% N/A -324.65% Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79%

Summary

Cicero beats Recruiter.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

