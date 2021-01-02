Head to Head Analysis: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) versus Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vroom and Lazydays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $644.91 million 0.24 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A Lazydays 2.89% 26.76% 5.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vroom and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59 Lazydays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vroom currently has a consensus target price of $59.58, indicating a potential upside of 45.43%. Lazydays has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.69%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than Lazydays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lazydays beats Vroom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

