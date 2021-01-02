Head-To-Head Survey: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.17 $8.14 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.05 $183.44 million $3.10 12.11

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.73%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57%

Risk & Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as cash management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as mortgage and installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its locations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

