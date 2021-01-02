Hedera Hashgraph Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $219.33 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00124346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00038934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00543313 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00149508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006856 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,907,075 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

