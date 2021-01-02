Helex (HLX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,224.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Helex has traded up 243.1% against the dollar. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001410 BTC on major exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $31,586.54 and approximately $3,224.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00269088 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.81 or 0.01913171 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helex is helex.world.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

