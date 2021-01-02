Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.30 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 152.25 ($1.99). Approximately 89,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 267,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50 ($2.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.93.

In related news, insider Lucy Walker acquired 6,750 shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($13,052.00).

About Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

