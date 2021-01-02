Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 2,626,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,195,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

