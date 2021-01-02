Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.11. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $109.27.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

