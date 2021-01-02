HEROcoin Trading Up 91.5% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 91.5% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $621,331.77 and $28,433.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00167108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00512089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00270754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018525 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.