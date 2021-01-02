Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 302,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,609. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

