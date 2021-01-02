Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) (LON:HERT) Trading Up 5.1%

Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) (LON:HERT) was up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 82,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.09.

