Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report sales of $294.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.90 million to $309.80 million. Hexcel reported sales of $564.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HXL. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 438,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,158. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hexcel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

