Himax Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,473 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 648% compared to the average volume of 197 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMX stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

