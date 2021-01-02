Hive 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Hive has a total market cap of $49.28 million and $1.28 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001179 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,308,317 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

