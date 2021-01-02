HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $11.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after buying an additional 625,566 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth approximately $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 645,816 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,170,000 after buying an additional 112,098 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 1,607,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.85. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

