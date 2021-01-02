Homeros Trading Down 29% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $303.55 million and $2.76 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00120060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00520939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00277917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018652 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

