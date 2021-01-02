HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

HMSVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

HomeServe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

