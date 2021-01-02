Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $84.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,215 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. 1,810,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,374. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.