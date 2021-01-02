Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to announce sales of $240.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.00 million and the highest is $265.44 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 859,160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

