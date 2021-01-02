Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $154,230.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00261087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $611.26 or 0.01851762 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

