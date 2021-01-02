Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $170.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. BidaskClub cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

